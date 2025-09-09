The Phillies promoted Nori from High-A Jersey Shore to Double-A Reading on Monday.

Nori got off to a slow start to his age-20 campaign, logging a .614 OPS through his first 203 at-bats for Single-A Clearwater. Something clicked midseason, however, as the 2024 first rounder has slashed .297/.408/.430 with three home runs, 37 steals and more walks (14.7 BB%) than strikeouts (14.1 K%) in his last 69 games -- 11 of which came for Jersey Shore after his Aug. 26 promotion from Single-A. Given that Jersey Shore's season wrapped up, the promotion can be viewed as a way to keep Nori's hot second half alive, and it's possible he'll head back to High-A at the start of 2026, given his limited experience at that level. Nori may not develop notable power, but he has a chance to be a high-OBP leadoff hitter against right-handed pitching with the speed to steal 20-plus bases.