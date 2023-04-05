Hall (thumb) could be placed on the injured list, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Heyman reported that Kody Clemens will be added to the active roster and references the injury to Hall. While it doesn't explicitly say Hall is indeed bound for the IL, it would seem to point in that direction. Hall injured his right thumb on a slide in Wednesday's game versus the Yankees and had been set to be re-evaluated. Edmundo Sosa, Josh Harrison and Clemens would figure to see a boost in playing time if Hall does indeed need to miss some time.