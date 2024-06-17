Dahl will start in left field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Padres.

Dahl appeared at risk of moving into a fourth-outfielder role after Brandon Marsh returned from the injured list Saturday, but both should get the chance to play regularly against right-handed pitching after the Phillies cleared up their outfield logjam by optioning the struggling Johan Rojas to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday. Marsh is expected to cover Rojas' old spot in center field in most games, leaving left field available for Dahl. Since he was called up from Lehigh Valley on June 3, Dahl is batting just .231 and hasn't drawn a walk in 26 plate appearances, but four of his six hits have gone for extra bases.