Dahl went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 3-1 win over Milwaukee.

Dahl was called up Monday and promptly made his season debut, drawing the start in left-field for the injured Brandon Marsh (hamstring). The 30-year-old made a strong first impression with his new club, hitting his first home run in over a year and scoring two of the teams three runs. Dahl could continue to see playing time for the Phillies in the short-term, but he lacks staying power -- Monday's game was his fifth MLB appearance over the past three seasons.