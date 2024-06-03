The Phillies selected Dahl's contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday. He'll start in left field and bat seventh in the Phillies' series opener with the Brewers.

Dahl was summoned from Triple-A after the Phillies placed outfielder Brandon Marsh (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Though he'll immediately step into Marsh's vacated spot in left field Monday, the lefty-hitting Dahl will most likely sit out against southpaws, and he could still cede some starts against right-handed pitchers to the likes of Cristian Pache, Whit Merrifield and Weston Wilson. A former top prospect in the Rockies system, Dahl has bounced around the last few seasons and was slashing .340/.416/.660 with 12 home runs and two stolen bases over his 166 plate appearances with Lehigh Valley in 2024.