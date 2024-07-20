Triple-A Lehigh Valley placed Tarnok on its 7-day injured list July 9 with a right lat strain, Tom Housenick of The Allentown Morning Call reports.

After claiming Tarnok off waivers from Oakland on June 1, Philadelphia optioned him to Lehigh Valley. Tarnok accrued a 4.82 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB in 9.1 innings over five outings (four starts) with Lehigh Valley before being shut down with the injury, which will likely keep him out indefinitely.