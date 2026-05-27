Phillies' Gabriel Rincones: Returns from stint on IL

Rincones (knee) started in right field and went 1-for-5 in his return to the lineup Tuesday in Triple-A Lehigh Valley's 5-4 loss to Buffalo after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Tuesday marked the 2026 Triple-A debut for Rincones, who had been on the shelf all season while recovering from left knee soreness. Rincones was cleared to rejoin the Triple-A club after going 6-for-33 (.182 average) with a home run, two steals and an 8:9 BB:K over 41 plate appearances in 10 rehab games between Single-A Clearwater and High-A Jersey Shore.