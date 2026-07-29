Phillies' Gabriel Rincones: Sitting against RHP again

Rincones is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Rincones will hit the bench for the second day in a row, with both absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers. The rookie has mostly been handling a strong-side platoon role in right field upon getting called up to the big leagues June 12, but he's struggled to a .171/.207/.293 batting line with a 31 percent strikeout rate over 87 plate appearances. Bryan De La Cruz will draw a second straight start in right field and could be moving ahead of Rincones on the depth chart.