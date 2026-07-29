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Phillies' Gabriel Rincones: Sitting against RHP again

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rincones is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Rincones will hit the bench for the second day in a row, with both absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers. The rookie has mostly been handling a strong-side platoon role in right field upon getting called up to the big leagues June 12, but he's struggled to a .171/.207/.293 batting line with a 31 percent strikeout rate over 87 plate appearances. Bryan De La Cruz will draw a second straight start in right field and could be moving ahead of Rincones on the depth chart.

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