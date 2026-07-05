Phillies' Gabriel Rincones: Homers, doubles in victory

Rincones went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two total RBI in Saturday's 6-1 win against the Royals.

Rincones' first hit was a solo homer immediately following J.T. Realmuto's two-run blast in the fourth inning. Rincones tacked on an insurance run with a run-scoring double in the eighth. The rookie outfielder has taken on an everyday role against right-handed pitchers and has started each of the Phillies' past five games. While he's slashing just .188/.220/.333 on the season, he may be settling in against MLB pitching -- over his past four games, Rincones has gone 5-for-12.