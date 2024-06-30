Stubbs went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Marlins.

The 31-year-old backstop got the Phillies on the board in the third inning by clubbing a Roddery Munoz sinker over the right-field fence. The homer was Stubbs' first of the season, and he's been making a modest impact since J.T. Realmuto (knee) was sidelined, hitting safely in nine of his last 10 games and batting .278 (10-for-36) over that stretch. Saturday's homer was his first of the season, while the RBI was his first since June 2.