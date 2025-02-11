Stubbs is not the favorite to win the Phillies' backup catcher job, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Stubbs has backed up J.T. Realmuto for three straight seasons, offering good vibes in the clubhouse but very little at the plate, slashing .222/.305/.324. He'd probably do a capable job in that same role this season, but 25-year-old Rafael Marchan is now out of options and has a better chance to be part of the team's future.