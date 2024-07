Stubbs will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Though he's included in the lineup for the series finale in Minnesota, Stubbs has moved back into the No. 2 role at catcher after JT Realmuto was reinstated from the injured list Saturday. Realmuto has been on the bench twice in the Phillies' five contests since his activation, but both of his absences came in day games after night games.