The Phillies optioned Stubbs to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

This transaction locks in Rafael Marchan as the backup catcher behind J.T. Realmuto in Philadelphia to begin the 2025 regular season. Stubbs had a respectable spring with an .804 OPS in 10 games, and he has developed a reputation as a well-liked clubhouse presence, but he is a career .215/.294/.311 hitter in the major leagues.