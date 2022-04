Stubbs will start at catcher and bat ninth Wednesday against the Rockies, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Stubbs will be making just his fifth appearance of the season through the Phillies' first 19 games, as top backstop J.T. Realmuto has shouldered one of the heaviest workloads among all MLB catchers thus far in April. The Phillies will finally extend Realmuto a breather after 10 consecutive turns behind the dish, allowing Stubbs to pick up his first start since April 15.