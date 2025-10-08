Bader (groin) isn't in the lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bader was a game-time decision heading into Game 3 due to a groin injury he suffered in Game 1, and the Phillies have officially decided to keep the speedy outfielder on the bench for another day. He picked up a single off the bench in Game 2 and will likely be available to serve as a pinch hitter again Wednesday.