Manager Rob Thomson said Tuesday that Bader (groin) will be a game-time decision to start Game 3 of the NLDS on Wednesday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After exiting Game 1 early due to a groin injury, Bader came off the bench to deliver a pinch hit single in the ninth inning of Game 2. If the Phillies decide to keep him out of the starting lineup Wednesday, the 31-year-old would presumably still be available to serve as a pinch hitter again.