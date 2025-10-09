Phillies' Harrison Bader: On bench for Game 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bader (groin) isn't in the lineup for Game 4 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Thursday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Bader will miss a third consecutive start after suffering a left groin injury in Game 1, but he'll continue to be available off the bench. If the Phillies are able to force a Game 5, the team is hopeful that an extra day of rest between games would enable the 31-year-old to return to the lineup in the series finale.
