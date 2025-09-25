default-cbs-image
Realmuto (finger) will start at catcher and bat sixth Thursday against the Marlins, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Realmuto sat out Wednesday's contest after taking a foul ball off his right index finger Tuesday, and he's now ready to return to the starting nine after a day of rest. The 34-year-old backstop has been cold at the plate toward the end of the regular season, slashing .210/.288/.290 across 73 plate appearances since the beginning of the month.

