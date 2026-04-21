Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Returning to lineup Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Realmuto (back) will start at catcher and bat sixth in Tuesday's game against the Cubs.
Realmuto missed each of the previous two contests with back soreness, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go in the second game of a four-game set. The veteran catcher enters play Tuesday with a .280/.368/.380 batting line in 57 plate appearances this season.
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