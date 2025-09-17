Realmuto was unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers due to illness, Lochlahn March of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It helps explain why Realmuto didn't pinch hit for Rafael Marchan when the game was tied 6-6 in the top of the ninth inning (Marchan launched a go-ahead, three-run homer, as it turned out). Consider Realmuto day-to-day, but with the National League East clinched and an off day looming Thursday, the Phillies might choose to hold their top catcher out until Friday's game in Arizona.