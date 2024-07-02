Realmuto (knee) participated in receiving drills and hit on the field ahead of Thursday's road game against the Cubs, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The veteran catcher has recently been hitting in the batting catcher but is now ready to hit on the field since the first time since undergoing meniscus surgery June 12. Realmuto still has significant work to do in his rehab program, but a return shortly after the All-Star break appears to be a reasonable target for his activation.