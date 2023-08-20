Cave will start in left field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Though Brandon Marsh (knee) is starting in center field his return from the 10-day injured list, Cave will retain a spot in the lineup over Johan Rojas while right-hander Trevor Williams on the bump for Washington. While having Rojas play center field and Marsh in left field would bolster the Philadelphia outfield defensively, Cave may be providing too much value with the bat at the moment to justify losing out on regular playing time versus right-handed pitching. While starting each of the past three games, Cave has gotten on base at a .538 clip and has provided four extra-base hits (two home runs, two doubles).