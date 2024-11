The Phillies added Cabrera to the 40-man roster Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera logged a 3.39 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over 77 innings at High-A and a 4.85 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 29.2 innings at Double-A last season. He may have worn down after the promotion to Double-A, and if he can recapture his form from High-A, where he had a 21.0 K-BB% and a 51.6 percent groundball rate, he could re-emerge as a fantasy prospect of note for late 2025 or 2026.