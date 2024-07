The Phillies promoted Cabrera from High-A Jersey Shore to Double-A Reading on Tuesday.

Cabrera made his Reading debut Thursday, striking out three and allowing three earned runs on five hits and four walks over five innings in a loss to Akron. The 22-year-old righty had previously accrued a 3.39 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 91:25 K:BB over 77 innings at the High-A level.