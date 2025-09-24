Duran struck out one and gave up one run on two hits in the ninth inning Tuesday to blow his fifth save of the season in a 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Marlins.

Cristopher Sanchez blanked Miami for seven innings and handed a 3-0 lead off to his bullpen, but David Robertson gave up two runs in the eighth before Duran served up a game-tying solo shot to Heriberto Hernandez. Duran's blown two of his last three save chances and been tagged for runs in three of his last four appearances, an ominous sign for Phillies fans traumatized by years of bullpen collapses no matter what name is on the back of the jersey, but the 27-year-old flamethrower still sports an outstanding 2.29 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 25:1 K:BB over 19.2 innings since being acquired from the Twins at the trade deadline.