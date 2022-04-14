Camargo will start at third base and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Camargo will find himself in the starting nine for the fourth time in five games, this time replacing the injured Jean Segura (hand). The Phillies are hopeful Segura will be back later in the weekend, but Camargo's ability to play the other three infield spots as well as the two corner-outfield spots could still help him pick up a few starts every week, especially while he's performing well at the plate. He's recorded five hits in 10 at-bats to begin the 2022 campaign.