Rojas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Even though he's a right-handed hitter, Rojas finds himself out of the lineup for the Phillies' third straight matchup with a left-handed starting pitcher (Marco Gonzales). Rojas has still been included in the starting nine for each of the Phillies' last three matchups versus right-handed pitching, so he still looks to have a grasp on primary duties in center field. Rojas has produced a meager .566 OPS since returning from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in late June, but the Phillies lack appealing alternatives and appear to value his defense and speed enough to continue to carve out regular playing time for him.