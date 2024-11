McMillon cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The Phillies claimed McMillon off waivers from the Marlins earlier this month, but he'll lose his 40-man roster spot again with Philadelphia protecting some prospects from the Rule 5 draft. McMillon's career has been greatly affected by arm injuries, and he averaged 95.3 mph with his fastball in 2024 after he sat 99 mph with the pitch in 2023.