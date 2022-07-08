Emanuel (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Emanuel was sidelined for over a year due to an internal bracing procedure that he underwent last June, but he began a rehab assignment last month and posted a 2.96 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 24.1 innings over six appearances. Although he's now back to full health, he'll remain in Lehigh Valley since the Phillies don't have room in their bullpen.
