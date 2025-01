Aoyagi signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Friday and was invited to spring training, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 31-year-old right-hander was posted by the NPB's Hanshin Tigers in December after he logged a 3.00 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 114 innings last season in Japan. He'll now attempt to land a spot on the Phillies' Opening Day roster, otherwise he'll likely begin the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.