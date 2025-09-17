Kepler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Dodgers.

Kepler has five homers over his last 17 games, going 17-for-60 (.283) with 12 RBI in that span. The outfielder is up to 17 long balls through 121 contests this season, providing decent power as a regular in the Phillies' lineup. He's added a .222/.308/.395 slash line with 51 RBI, 57 runs scored, three stolen bases and 18 doubles across 453 plate appearances.