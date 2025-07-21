Lazar allowed one hit and no walks with no strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Angels.

Lazar has been called upon almost strictly in low-leverage situations for most of the season -- he has zero holds and one save -- but he's been a viable bullpen arm for the Phillies. Across 21.2 innings, the 26-year-old right-hander owns a 3.32 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB. Philadelphia agreed to sign veteran right-hander David Robertson on Sunday, which could mean Lazar will soon be even more hard-pressed to find high-leverage work.