Phillies' Max Lazar: Activated, optioned to Triple-A

The Phillies reinstated Lazar (oblique) from the 60-day injured list Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

A left oblique strain sent Lazar to the injured list at the start of the regular season, though he was cleared to begin playing in rehab games in late April. The 26-year-old gave up nine runs (four earned) during his time in the minors while striking out 11 batters and walking five over 13.1 innings. He'll stay put at Lehigh Valley now that he's fully healthy, but there's a good chance he'll rejoin the big club at some point to provide a fresh bullpen arm. Zach Pop (calf) was DFA'd in a corresponding move.