Ottenbreit (elbow) struck out five and allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks over 3.2 innings Wednesday in Single-A Clearwater's 8-7 win over Fort Myers.

Ottenbreit spotted 40 of his 71 pitches for strikes in his first appearances in affiliated ball since last July, when he pitched twice for the Phillies' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate. Ottenbreit had previously missed nearly all of the 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he appears to be healthy again now that he's resumed pitching for a full-season affiliate.