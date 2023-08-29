Single-A Clearwater transferred Ottenbreit (elbow) to the full-season injured list Aug. 17.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in the early part of the 2022 season, Ottenbreit was expected to rejoin the Clearwater rotation for the second half of the 2023 campaign. However, after making two rehab appearances in the rookie-level Florida Complex League shortly before the All-Star break, Ottenbreit was pulled off the assignment and shut down. He may have suffered a setback in his recovery from elbow surgery, given that the Phillies have already ruled him out from pitching again in 2023 by moving him to the full-season IL.