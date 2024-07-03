Mercado (1-0) picked up the win Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Mercado's 1.71 Triple-A ERA translated well into the big leagues Tuesday, as he was able to silence the Cubs' offense during his first career MLB start. The only blemish on the 25-year-old's record came via a third-inning RBI double courtesy of Cody Bellinger, but the right-hander responded by throwing back-to-back 1-2-3 innings before being pulled. With Spencer Turnbull (lat) set to miss 6-to-8 weeks and Taijuan Walker (finger) out through the All-Star break, Mercado will almost certainly be granted another start -- tentatively scheduled to come Sunday in Atlanta.