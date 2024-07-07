Mercado (1-1) took the loss Sunday against Atlanta. He allowed five runs on five hits, three walks and a strikeout over 1.2 innings.

Mercado was given another start after a solid outing against the Cubs on Tuesday. Unfortunately, the rookie right-hander was chased early on Sunday after allowing three homers in the second inning. It was the shortest outing by a Phillies starter this season. With Taijuan Walker (finger) and Spencer Turnbull (lat) both out through the All-Star break, Mercado should be given more opportunities to gain valuable experience.