Castellanos will sit Monday against the Marlins.
Castellanos finds himself on the bench for just the second time this season. He remains something of a disappointment at the plate, though his .251/.309/.405 slash line is at least good for a league-average 100 wRC+ in this year's low-scoring environment. A hitless day Sunday against the Diamondbacks ended a five-game hitting streak. Odubel Herrera will start in right field in his absence.
