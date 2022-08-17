Castellanos went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two doubles and two additional runs in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Reds.

Over the past week, Castellanos had provided most of his fantasy value in the form of three stolen bases, but he finally came through with some long-awaited power production in Tuesday's victory. He produced multiple extra-base hits for only the fourth time this season, with Castellanos turning in two-double performances in each of those other three contests. Castellanos will look to keep slugging in the series finale in Cincinnati on Wednesday, when he'll start in right field and bat fifth.