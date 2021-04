Maton was called up and will make his major-league debut Monday against the Giants, batting eighth and playing shortstop.

Maton earned the call as presumably a bench infielder, filling the spot left vacant with Ronald Torreyes landing on the COVID-19 injured list. While he's starting right away, a bench role is the most likely future for the 24-year-old. He's a competent defender at shortstop but is unlikely to hit enough to be a regular, posting a career .259/.342/.378 slash line in the minors.