default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The White Sox released Maton on Friday.

Maton has had two stints in the majors with the White Sox in 2025 but hit just .167 with a 30.2 percent strikeout rate over 63 plate appearances before he was outrighted off the 40-man roster for a second time in mid-May. He remained in the organization as a depth option at Triple-A, but he didn't make much of a case for another promotion after slashing .192/.354/.346 in 16 games with Charlotte. The 28-year-old utility player will look to catch on with another organization on a minor-league deal.

More News