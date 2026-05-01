Hoffman was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Thursday's doubleheader against the Giants.

Hoffman was added to the major-league roster ahead of the team's doubleheader versus San Francisco. He tossed two innings, giving up one run on four hits and a walk while striking out a batter in the team's 6-5 extra-inning win in the nightcap. Hoffman has now pitched 3.1 innings, allowing one run while striking out two over two appearances with the Phillies this season.