The Phillies optioned Hoffman to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hoffman made his MLB debut with a single appearance for the Phillies last season, and he showed his upside during spring training with a 10:1 K:BB across 7.1 innings. The 28-year-old had a 4.85 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 65 innings at the Triple-A level last year, and he'll likely need to show a bit more consistency at Lehigh Valley to earn a longer look in the majors.