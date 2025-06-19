Kemp (knee) will start at first base and bat sixth against the Marlins on Thursday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Knee problems kept Kemp out of Wednesday's contest, but he seems to be feeling better after a day of rest and will now rejoin the starting nine. Through his first 10 games as a major leaguer, the 25-year-old has gone 10-for-36 (.278) with four RBI and six runs scored.