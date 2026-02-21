Kemp (kneecap, shoulder) will start in left field and bat cleanup in Saturday's Grapefruit League opener against the Blue Jays, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kemp underwent a pair of surgeries in the offseason -- one to repair a fracture in his left kneecap and another to clean out damage to his left shoulder. He seems to be a full-go this spring regardless, and the 26-year-old Kemp appears slated to fill a super-utility role for Philadelphia after appearing at four different positions as a rookie (third base, first base, second base and left field).