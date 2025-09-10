Kemp went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's win against the Mets.

Kemp's solo shot in the second inning was his fifth of the year and first since July 27. He was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday and has since started two games at third base. Kemp is seemingly the everyday option at the hot corner while Alec Bohm (shoulder) is out. Kemp is slashing .233/.310/.380 with 12 extra-base hits through 48 MLB games.