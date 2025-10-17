Kemp will undergo surgery to repair a fracture in his left knee cap and an additional operation to clean out damage to his left shoulder, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Kemp chipped a piece of bone off his knee cap when he fouled a ball off the area on June 17, but he missed only one game and then played though the injury for the remainder of the season. He also evidently played with a shoulder issue, though it's unclear when he first injured the shoulder. Kemp slashed .234/.298/.411 with eight homers and two steals over 62 games in the majors in 2025 and posted a .987 OPS with 16 home runs and 13 stolen bases at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. It's not clear when Kemp's knee and shoulder surgeries will occur, nor is known how long his rehab will take. Gelb writes that the Phillies are "bullish" on Kemp and view him as "more than" a bench player, though it's uncertain where exactly he fits into the team's 2026 plans. Kemp made starts at third base, first base, second base and left field for the Phillies this season.