Marchan hasn't appeared in a game since the end of February due to a hamstring issue, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Marchan jumped straight from High-A to the big leagues last season, appearing in three games. He's likely to open this year in the minors but could have been called upon to open the season as Andrew Knapp's backup if J.T. Realmuto (thumb) isn't ready to go by Opening Day. It's unclear whether or not Marchan's injury is serious enough to threaten his readiness for the start of the season, but if both Realmuto and Marchan aren't ready to go it will likely be non-roster invitee Jeff Mathis who earns the backup job.