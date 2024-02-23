Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Friday that Marchan is battling through some lower-back discomfort, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
It looks to be a day-to-day type injury. Marchan is third on the Phillies' catching depth chart and has an option year remaining, so he's slated to open the year at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
