Phillies' Seth Johnson: Called up Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies recalled Johnson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander served as the 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader against the Padres and delivered two scoreless frames. Johnson has allowed one run in four innings between his two big-league appearances this season.
